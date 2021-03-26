Gladys E. Wright, 87, of Athens, Pa., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends and family may call on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.