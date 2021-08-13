Laurie M. Ludwig, 70, passed away on June 5, 2021 at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m., at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Corning Meals on Wheels at http://www.cmowheels.com or the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes at https://www.heritagevillagesfl.org/online-store; both programs Laurie volunteered for and was very passionate about.
