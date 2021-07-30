Lois Marie Silkman, 87, of Litchfield Township, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre, following an extended illness.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Litchfield United Methodist Church.
Those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.