Family and friends of Douglas Alden Martin, 88, of Sayre, Pa., are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Masonic services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
A funeral service and celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. Military honors will be accorded following the services.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Tioga Little League, P.O. Box 323, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Douglas Alden Martin.