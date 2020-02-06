A funeral Mass for Robert E. (Bob) Simonds of 281 West Pine St., Waverly, N.Y., will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church St., Elmira, N.Y. There will be a time of sharing held following the Mass in Welliver Hall and, as per his wishes, interment in the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Remembrances may be directed to Grace Episcopal Church, Elmira, N.Y., or consider planting a tree in Bob’s honor or donate in his memory to Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, N.Y.