Christine Louise Coe, 61, of Lemoore, Calif., and formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Adventist Health in Hanford, Calif.
A time of calling was held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Christine’s life was held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and burial followed in Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa. For those who were unable to join us for the service, it was livestreamed on our website at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Christine’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.