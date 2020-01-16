A funeral service for Helen “Peg” Hamilton of Waverly, N.Y., will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Cindy Schulte of the Waverly United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Valley Food Pantry, 418 Waverly St., Waverly, NY 14892 in memory of Helen “Peg” Hamilton.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.