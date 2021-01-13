Stephen E. Shipman, 92, a lifelong resident of Waverly, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the funeral chapel to include wearing masks and social distancing. A memorial service and celebration of Stephen’s life will follow at 4 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service at https://my.gather.app/remember/stephen-shipman.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the North Barton Grange, P.O. Box 679, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Stephen E. Shipman.