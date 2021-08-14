Judith R. McCloe, 81, of Sayre passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling was held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Judith’s life was held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to the American Heart Association of the American Diabetes Association.
