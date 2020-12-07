A private graveside service for Joanne O. Smith of Sayre, Pa. formerly of Towanda, Pa. was held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.