The family of Phyllis Joan (Dow) Felt of Athens, Pa., will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. A funeral service will immediately follow. All those attending are invited to attend a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Bradford County Humane Society, the Sayre Christian Church, or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phyllis’ family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.