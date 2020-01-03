Family and friends of Emma Jean Kline, 78, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Emma’s name to Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.