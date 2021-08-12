A graveside memorial service for George Elwin Westbrook, who passed away Dec. 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., with Pastor Paula Kraus of Sayre Christian Church officiating.
