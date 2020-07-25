Very well attended graveside services for Gary C. Gregory, 64, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with words of comfort from Psalm 147 and Ecclesiastes 3. The pastor shared about Gary’s life of giving to others and the lives that he touched along his journey here that we may never even hear about. Many in attendance shared of how Gary impacted their lives. The pastor then shared how many years he fought courageously to overcome his cancer but accepted the Lord into his life and in the end his healing came from the Lord calling him home. The pastor shared John 14 as the closing scripture and committal and burial services followed.
Pallbearers were Gary’s cousins and friends.