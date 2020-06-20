Funeral services were held for Sharon M. Kimball, 70, of South Waverly, Pa. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
The pastor opened with words of comfort and hope from Matt. 5:4 and Psalm 147:3. Memories from family and friends were shared by the pastor and a time of sharing of Sharon’s life and her strength through adversity and the love she had for her family and friends. Pastor Linda closed with scriptures of promise for eternal life when we love and serve the Lord, and hope and joy from Psalm 34, “Weeping may last for the night, but joy comes in the morning.” All in attendance shared Psalm 23 as a prayer and then the pastor closed the service in prayer.
Committal and burial was held at Bradford County Memorial Park in Luthers Mills, Pa. Pallbearers were her son-in-law Aaron Anthony, grandson Kyle Anthony, brother-in-law Keith Chapman, and family members Matt Abrams and Jolie Guiles.