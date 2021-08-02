A graveside service for David E. Walters, 73, of Sayre, Pa., was held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. with Chaplain LeRoy Woodruff of the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, officiating. Full military honors were accorded by members of Skiff-Bower V.F.W. Post No. 1536, Sayre, VFW Post No. 8104, Waverly, N.Y. and the Sayre American Legion. Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain was Mike Guilford. Color Guard members were Dan Eiklor and Elizabeth Wagner. Rifle Honors Squad members were Bill Douglas, Jim Smith and Don Hunt. Bugler was Donald Barber. Arrangements were provided by the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.
