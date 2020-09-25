A well attended funeral service for Orpha J. Flick, 98, formerly of Sayre, was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Valley Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sharon Knoell officiating.
Pianist was Kathy Hammerly. Soloist was Scott Chaffee. Numerous favorite hymns of Orpha were played.
The Eulogy was given by Orpha’s daughter-in law Jane Flick. Pall bearers were Orpha’s grandsons Terry Flick, Brian Flick, Mike Kish, Leslie Flick, Brice Flick and great nephew Denny Weaver.
Burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery following the service. The family greeted friends at the Catholic War Vets Hall after the burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Orpha’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com