Mary H. Funk, 85, of Athens, PA passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home following a brief illness. She was born on July 4, 1935, in Athens, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Ethel Hadlock.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mary on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, flowers, or condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com