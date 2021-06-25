Wilbur “Dick” C. Sharpsteen, 83, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side at the Robert Packer Hospital.
A very well-attended time of calling was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., followed by a reception at the Waverly Barton Fire Department at 94 Williams Donnelly Industrial Parkway, Waverly, N.Y.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Chemung Cemetery in Chemung with Pastor Randy Stilson officiating. Full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Jim Smith, Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Don Hunt and Larry Parks as Firing Squad. Dan Eiklor, Elisabeth Wagner, Tom Chamberlain, Joe Murray, Rain Jones and Charles Zimmer were Color Guard. Don Barber was bugler and Mike Guilford was Sergeant of Arms and chaplain.
