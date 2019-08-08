A Celebration of Life Service for Domenick “Don” P. Mancini, 76, of Waverly, N.Y., will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Bill Reynolds officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Don’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing to send flowers, or express memories or condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.