Laurence Sager, 76, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Monday. August 10, 2020 at Elderwood Care at Waverly.
A memorial service to honor Larry’s life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. William Wells officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For those who are unable to attend the services on Friday, we will Live Stream the services at noon at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.