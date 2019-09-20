Beverly A. Varner, 68, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. A very well attended time of calling was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Beverly’s life was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Beverly’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!