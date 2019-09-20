Beverly A. Varner, 68, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. A very well attended time of calling was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Beverly’s life was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Beverly’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.