Well attended funeral services for Lyle L. Lane, 62, of Athens, Pa. were held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church.
Pastor Helen Learn officiated the service with the Word of Grace from John 11 and then greeted all of Lyle’s family and friends in that he has now been given the gift of new life. The poem, “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me’ backed by music was played. Pastor Helen followed with prayer. His daughters then shared a poem entitled, “Dear Mom” honoring their grandparents as family was so important to him followed by the song “Thank You.”
Pastor shared Psalm 23 and verses from John 14 followed by a Time of Meditation and a Time of Remembrances with song, his daughters, Minnie Lee shared a poem, Billie Jo shared “A Message from Heaven”, and Bobby Jo shared “I Am With Our Family” and “Goodbye Dad” was read by all three girls and several in attendance sharing times spent with Lyle. Songs that were shared was “Daddy’s Hands”, “Angels Among Us”, and “Daddy’s Girls.”
Pastor Helen shared a prayer and all prayed the “Lord’s Prayer” together. Following the closing Benediction by Pastor Helen, the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department and Tri-Township Ambulance Corps with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers speaking on behalf of them shared memories of his time with both companies and words of comfort to the family, followed by the Last Call for Firefighter Lyle Lane. The procession led by the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department Fire Truck with Lyle being transported in their Squad proceeded to Woodlawn National Cemetery where Lyle was carried and laid to rest by members of his department. The fire department hosted a post funeral luncheon for family and friends following the burial.