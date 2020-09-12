Jay L. Carnrike, 58 , of Sayre, Pa. passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
The family will hold a celebration of life Saturday September 12, 2020 at 310 E Lockhart St Sayre, Pa. from 3-5 p.m.
Jay will be laid to rest in Tioga Point Cemetery with his parents at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jay’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.