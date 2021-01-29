A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley M. Homan, 85, will be held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant. Facial masks and social distancing will be observed by those attending the service.
The burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Ulster, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to a charity of one’s choice, or give someone you love flowers in Shirley’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.
