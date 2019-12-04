A celebration of life service for Martin Hendrik Breemen, 84, of Athens, Pa., will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, followed by a reception at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, 255 Spring St., Sayre, Pa., from 4-6 p.m. where all are welcome and encouraged to attend to revel, tell stories and share in the beautiful life Martin lived.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Martin’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the House of Hope, 312 Chemung St., Sayre, PA 18840.