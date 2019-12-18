Family and friends of Margaret (Peggy) Corl, 78 of Pine City, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa., are invited to share memories and final goodbyes on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Tomasso’s in Waverly, N.Y., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Memories and condolences for the family may also be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.