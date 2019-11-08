The family of Joseph L Carnrike Sr., 82, of Lockwood, N.Y., will hold a “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the South Waverly Community Hall from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Anyone who would like to bring a dish to pass can. Any donations in his honor can be sent to Families of Alzheimer’s.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joe’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.