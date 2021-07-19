Gerald D. Keene, 88, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away on March 13, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Waverly, with family members by his side. He was born on Aug. 15, 1931 in Waverly, the son of Floyd and Susie Keene.
A very well attended graveside service was held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Waverly with the Rev. Steven Lewis officiating and where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Gary Stilson, Jim Smith, Don Hunt, Larry Parks and Mark LaFollette as firing squad, Charlies Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, Joe Murray and Gary Fairbanks as color guard, Don Barber as bugler, and Mike Guildford as sergeant of arms and chaplain, with the participation of the Owego VFW and folding and presentation of the flag by the Active Duty Navy Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Waverly VFW, 206 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting the Blauvelt Funeral Home Facebook page or under “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.