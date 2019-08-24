A very well attended Memorial Service for Ronald N. Wolcott, 81, of the Valley area was held on Thursday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. The Rev. Randy Stilson officiated the service sharing scriptures and memories of Ronald. Burial was in Tioga Point Cemetery with Military Honors by the Marine Honor Guard folding and presenting the American Flag and TAPS and the Valley Color Guard: Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain, Mike Guilford; Color Guard, Dan Eiklor; and Firing Squad, Bill Douglas, Bob White, and Archie Campbell.

