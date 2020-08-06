Basil Leonard “Lee” Searjeant passed away on July 11 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He had celebrated his 88th birthday on May 13.
A memorial service to honor Lee’s life was held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Benjamin Lentz officiating and where military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Gerald Beatty, Gary Stilson, Bill Douglas, Bob White, Archie Campbell, Don Hunt and Larry Parks as Firing Squad; Liz Wagner, Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain and Marc Stroker as Color Guard; Don Barber as Bugler; and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain.
For those who were unable to attend the service, we will live streamed the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lee’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.