Kathryn Lynn (Mozingo) Erb, 54, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Church, 241 Glory Hill Road, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will follow the Monday visitation at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Tucker Sr. officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the Zion Fellowship Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Kathryn’s name to Zion Fellowship International Missions, 241 Glory Hill Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
