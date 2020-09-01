Robert F. LaFritz, Sr., 71, of Waverly passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Robert’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. where full military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Robert’s family may visit our Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com