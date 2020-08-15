Laurence Sager, 76, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Monday. August 10, 2020 at Elderwood Care at Waverly.
A memorial service to honor Larry’s life was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with the Rev. William Wells officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For those who were unable to attend the services on Friday, a Live Streaming of the services is available at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.