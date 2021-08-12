Sylvester Wennie, 52, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, following a brief illness.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Cox officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Committal services and burial will follow at Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sylvester’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine St., Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.