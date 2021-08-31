James L. Campbell, 68, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following a period of declining health.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Hanlon officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
