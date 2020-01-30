A well attended Memorial Service for Donald Campbell, of Athens Township, was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Athens Wesleyan Church.
Pastor Donald Larson officiated. At the end of the service,”Amazing Grace” was played on by the bagpipes. The family greeted friends after the service at a luncheon in the church hall provided by the Ladies of the Wesleyan Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the East Smithfield Cemetery in East Smithfield, Pa.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.