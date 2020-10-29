Well attended funeral services for William J. Gilbert, 85, of Syracuse, NY formerly of Sayre, Pa. were held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sayre.
The Rev. Melinda Artman officiated the service. The funeral began with the Introduction by the pastor, the family placing the pall on the casket. The pastor gave the Thanksgiving for Baptism, the Greeting, Prayer of the Day, and the Word. The New Testament Reading came from I John 3:1-2, and John 14:1-6 and the Old Testament Reading from Psalm 23. The Pastor presented the Homily followed by Remembrances from family and friends, and all joining in for the hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross.” The Creed by those assembled and the Prayers of Intercession, and the Lord’s Prayer. The Commendation and the Committal with scriptures from Psalm 121 by Pastor Melinda and closing with The Lord’s Prayer by all. The burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens with military honors.
Pallbearers were his grandsons; Michael Gilbert and Steven Gilbert, and family friends; Leon Thorpe, Chuck Anderson, Jeff Johnston, and Ray Scrivens. Military was represented by the Air Force Honor Guard and the Local Color Guard with Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain; Mike Guilford, Firing Squad; Bob White, Archie Campbell, Bill Douglas, Gereald Beatty, Don Hunt, and Larry Parks, Color Guard; Elizabeth Wagner, Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer, and Tom Chamberlain, with Bugler; Don Barber.