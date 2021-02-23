Funeral services for Marie Chamberlain, 99, of Milan, Pa., were held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. Pastor Paula Kraus officiated the service.
A post-funeral luncheon was held for family and friends at The Grille following the service.
Burial was in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa. Honorary pallbearers were great-nephews, Chris Hunsinger, Jason Hunsinger, Joshua Hunsinger, Adam Hunsinger, Brandon Hunsinger, and Caleb Hunsinger.