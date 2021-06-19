A well attended Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph (Joey) Cheresnowsky was celebrated at 10:00 on Friday June 18, 2021 at The Church of The Epiphany. Father Andrew Hozedovic officiated. Communicant Mr. Ralph Meyer assisted on the alter. Cantor was John Hoey. Organist was Larry Hoey.
The First Reading was given by niece Lisa Cheresnowsky. The Second Reading was given by nephew John Cheresnowsky.
The burial was held at the Ukrainian Cemetery in Athens Township.
After the service the family greeted friends and family at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joey’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com