A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley M. Homan 85, of Athens, Pa. was held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa. with Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant.
Assisting at the altar was Cathy Maggi. Soloist for the service was Cathy Russo accompanied by organist, Larry Hoey. Reflections were offered by her daughter, Karen Whyte.
Burial was in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Ulster, Pa. Pallbearers were: Donald Homan, Patrick Homan, James Homan, Jerry Homan, Karen Homan Whyte and Vincent Whyte.