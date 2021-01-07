Raymond Carl “Ray” Arnold, 63, of Athens, Pa., passed away surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at Sheshequin Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Raymond’s name to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.