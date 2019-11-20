A well-attended Celebration of Life Service for Kenneth J. “Ken” Bracken, 82, of Sayre, Pa., was held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Cindy Schulte officiated the service with Mrs. Shirley Goble as pianist and Mrs. LuAnne Young and Mrs. Carol Lemmon serving as cantors.
The prelude was “Blessed Assurance,” followed by the welcome and opening prayer. The Old Testament reading was from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 by Mary Lou Palmer and all shared together in reading Psalm 23. Special music was presented by Mrs. Young and Mrs. Lemmon singing, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” and “Because He Lives,” accompanied by Mrs. Goble. A friend’s memories were shared by Paul Satterly; community memories were by the Honorable Henry Farley, mayor of Sayre; Sayre Historian memories by Michael Frantz, president of the Sayre Historical Society; and the family eulogy was shared by Ken’s son-in-law, Scott Will. Hymn selections for those in attendance were “Crown Him with Many Crowns,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Amazing Grace.” The New Testament reading by Ken’s daughter, Jennifer, was from Romans 8 and the Gospel reading by Pastor Cindy was from John 11:17-25, followed by A Message of Hope, and all joining together in the Lord’s Prayer. Pastor Cindy closed in prayer with the postlude by Mrs. Goble, “He Lives.”
Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain Larry Parks. Firing Squad was Don Hunt, Fred Hill, Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith, and Archie Campbell. Color Guard was Dan Eiklor, Elizabeth Wagner, Tom Chamberlain, and Tom Mullen. The Valley Color Guard presented “Taps.”
The Waverly United Methodist Church Kitchen Angels presented a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends following military honors.