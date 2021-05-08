Francis Allen Chilson, 79, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2021 at Sayre Health Care Center, following a period of declining health.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Bisher of Windham Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
