Sidonie I. Lounsbury, age 94, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
A memorial service is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2020 at Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung, N.Y.
Sidonie will be laid to rest in Millport Cemetery with a private service for the family.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main St., Horseheads, N.Y. Donations may be offered at 726 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.