Joseph Louis Mint, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Following the celebration of life Mass a reception will follow at Tomasso’s, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y. from 12 to 3 p.m.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.