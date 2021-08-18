Well-attended funeral services for Nancy B. Cook were held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. with Pastor Leland Thompson officiating.
The service opened with Doug Walton singing “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone.” Pastor Lee shared words of comfort and opened with prayer. Pastor opened for a time of sharing with Nancy’s granddaughter, Alicia, beginning, followed by many in attendance; her daughter, Carol, shared a eulogy at the end of that time on behalf of the family.
Pastor Lee shared John 3:16, which was one of Nancy’s favorite scriptures, and shared her love for the Lord and how her whole life she shared with everyone how the Lord had sustained her and her family throughout her life.
A song was shared by Doug Walton, “Carry Me Jesus.” Nancy’s daughters, Carol and Diane, closed the service in honoring their mother by singing a duet, “The Rose.” As everyone came forward to pay their respects, “Scars in Heaven” was played as the closing song.
Family and friends gathered at the Railhouse to share a meal and memories following the service. On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Nancy was laid to rest with her son, Alan, in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.