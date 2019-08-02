Very well-attended funeral services for Wayne H. Blow, 63, of the Valley area, were held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, Athens, Pa. Pastor Chris Gray and Pastor Daniel Reed co-officiated the service.
Pastor Chris welcomed all for the celebration of Wayne’s homegoing to the Lord and shared the opening prayer. A time of remembrance began with Pastor Chris sharing personal memories on behalf of Wayne’s four daughters, then his brother, Merle, and best friend, Ken, shared of their times with Wayne. Those in attendance, including Pastor Chris, then shared memories of Wayne, and the one thing that was the same in all the memories was of Wayne’s deep faith and commitment to his Lord and Savior. Following the time of remembrance, Pastor Mark and Grace Cox presented the song, “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).” The message was brought by Pastor Daniel Reed sharing the salvation message as Wayne would have desired, followed by the song, “Prayer” by Petra. Pastor Reed closed in prayer.
The committal service was at Union Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Brown officiating. Pallbearers were his grandson Brendan Cooke, son-in-law Alan Peachey, brother Merle Blow, best friend Ken Robinson, Dean Beers, John Beers, Don Shedden, and Aaron Raupers.
The church hosted a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends following the committal service.