Very well attended funeral services for Rhoda Sutryk, 80, of Waverly, N.Y. were held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Pastor Durham officiated the service opening with a welcome, prayer, and scripture reading from Psalm 23. Special music was provided by the family with Larry, Gary, & Don sharing a melody of favorite hymns followed by the family eulogies. Terri, many members of the family, and Rhoda’s friends shared memories of time spent together and of her teachings and love for the Lord, her family, and friends.
The family and those in attendance then shared songs and the Pastor followed by sharing Rhoda’s personal relationship with the Lord and the message. The Pastor closed in prayer, followed by the closing hymn by family and friends.
The committal service and burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were her grandsons; Spencer Short, Derek Short, Garrett Sutryk, Nathan Robertson, Andrew Robertson, Austin Blauvelt, Joshua Sutryk, and Jesse Bean.
The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at the ELKS in Sayre following the committal service.