A well-attended funeral service for Helen “Peg” Hamilton of Waverly, NY was held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. with Pastor Cindy Schelte of the Waverly United Methodist Church officiating. Scripture readings were offered by Ann Madsen and David Hamilton. Special music in tribute was performed by Carol Lemmon and Pastor Cindy Schelte. Readings were shared by Allison Kota and Ryan Kota. Reflective memories were offered by Larry Hamilton. Interment was in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. Pallbearers were her sons, Larry, David, Greg, Daniel, and Timothy Hamilton and son-in-law, Willy Kota. A luncheon for family and friends was held at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre following the interment service.